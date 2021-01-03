Two bodies found after NSW police officer tried to rescue student swept into whirlpool in Blue Mountains

A NSW Police officer died after she heroically attempted to rescue a young woman who was swept into a whirlpool in the Blue Mountains. Photo / Supplied

A New South Wales police officer died after heroically trying to rescue a young woman who was swept into a whirlpool in the Blue Mountains.

Emergency services were called to Wollangambe Canyon, Mt Wilson, about 2.30pm yesterday, after the two women disappeared in the Wollangambe River.

The bodies of Senior Constable Kelly Foster, 39, and the 24-year-old international student were found about midday on Sunday. They were recovered by police divers.

Witnesses said Foster tried to rescue the younger woman, who had been tipped off an inflatable lilo when it was swept into the whirlpool.

The student, who had been living in the Sydney suburb of Chiswick, is yet to be formally identified and police are waiting for confirmation that family members have been notified.

Foster had most recently been stationed at Lithgow, in the Central Tablelands.

She was a 10-year veteran with the force who had previously battled breast cancer, NSW Police Acting Commissioner Mal Lanyon said.

"To hear reports that Kelly was trying to help another woman when she died demonstrates her commitment to the community she served and the ability to put the needs of others before her own," he said.

A NSW Police officer died after she heroically attempted to rescue a young woman who was swept into a whirlpool in the Blue Mountains. Photo / Supplied

"Above all, Kelly was a kind and loving daughter, sister and partner."

Others paid tribute to Foster on social media, with one post remembering her as a "selfless and compassionate individual".

"RIP my old academy mate," the Facebook post read.

"You will now be remembered as a hero."

There were also calls for the respected police officer to be honoured with a posthumous award to recognise her bravery.

A report will be prepared for the Coroner.