Twitter adds 'risk of violence' warning to Trump's tweets, instead of banning him

Twitter appears to have deployed a new label for Donald Trump's tweets, despite broad calls for the social network to outright ban him from its platform.
A tweet sent out by Trump today included the following message, added by Twitter: "This claim of fraud is disputed, and this tweet can't be replied to, retweeted, or liked, due to a risk of violence."
The tweet cannot be replied to, retweeted or liked.
The label is the latest move by the social network to appear to be doing something regarding the messages Trump puts out on the platform.
However, thousands of Twitter users are calling on the social network to ban Trump, rather than simply labelling his tweets while still allowing him to post them.
Numerous Twitter users are calling on the platform's founder to ban Trump, citing "national security" concerns and accusing Trump of inciting the violence currently occuring in the US.
ABC News has reported shots fired inside the building and CNN reports a woman is in critical condition after being shot in the chest on the Capitol grounds. Virginia is sending the National Guard and 200 state troopers to Washington DC at the mayor's request, Reuters reports.
President-elect Joe Biden has called on Trump to "go on television now to defend his oath and demand an end to this siege".
Biden said the protesters do not represent America and that the invasion of the Capitol "borders on chaos, borders on sedition and it must end now".
"Today is a reminder, a painful one. Democracy is free, and to preserve it requires people of good will - leaders with the courage to stand up."
Earlier, Congress members were forced to leave the building, leaving gas masks on their desks, as the Capitol went into lockdown in response to the siege.
The protesters are attempting to stop Congress from affirming President-elect Biden's victory in the November presidential election.
Congress was due to officially count the Electoral College votes - normally a formality - this morning (NZT).