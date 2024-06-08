The picture of Dr Michael Mosley posted on Facebook with an appeal for information after he went missing while walking on holiday in Greece.

The picture of Dr Michael Mosley posted on Facebook with an appeal for information after he went missing while walking on holiday in Greece.

The wife of Michael Mosley remains hopeful as the search for her missing husband continues on Symi island in Greece.

The TV doctor vanished after leaving St Nicholas Beach on Wednesday.

The search effort includes Greek volunteers, emergency workers, and a thermal-imaging helicopter due to the challenging conditions.

Michael Mosley’s wife said she was refusing to “lose hope” as she spoke for the first time since the TV doctor went missing on a Greek island.

Dr Clare Bailey Mosley was joined on Symi by the couple’s four children as the search for her husband went into its fourth day.

She expressed their gratitude to the dozens of Greek volunteers and emergency workers scouring the harsh terrain of Symi island amid unrelentingly high temperatures.

Speaking for the first time since her husband’s disappearance, Dr Bailey Mosley said on Saturday: “It has been three days since Michael left the beach to go for a walk. The longest and most unbearable days for myself and my children.

“The search is ongoing and our family are so incredibly grateful to the people of Symi, the Greek authorities and the British Consulate who are working tirelessly to help find Michael. We will not lose hope.”

Dr Mosley vanished after he was seen leaving the St Nicholas Beach restaurant at lunchtime on Wednesday.

He and his wife had travelled by boat from Symi town, where they were staying in a villa, to St Nicholas beach on Wednesday morning. The return service was not due until 4pm and Dr Mosley opted to walk home on his own.

READ MORE

His wife raised the alarm at 7.30pm on Wednesday evening when she realised he had not returned to their villa.

Eleftherios Papakaloudoukas, the Mayor of Symi, said “many troubling questions” remained about Dr Mosley’s movements on the day he disappeared.

“You can easily get lost and it’s not wise to walk it in the middle of the afternoon in temperatures approaching 40C.

“Why did he leave the beach and his wife and friends?

“Why did he not take his telephone? From the CCTV footage it’s also clear he didn’t stop for a drink in Pedi or take a rest.”

Video showed Dr Mosley walking through the village towards the rocky hills to the northeast.

“He seemed to be walking very determinedly,” added Papakaloudoukas. “Surely it would have been better to stop and have a coffee or some water but no he decided to carry on.”

Papakaloudoukas promised a thermal-imaging helicopter would be arriving soon to join the search, after saying the sniffer dogs were finding the heat unbearable.