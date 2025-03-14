In Florence, the Uffizi Galleries – the world-famous art museum – closed early, as did the Duomo cathedral.

The fire service published images of cars partially submerged in the town of Sesto Fiorentino, north of Florence, as Giani told residents to keep clear of ground floors and basements.

“My thoughts go to the populations affected by the bad weather that is hitting various areas of Italy, causing serious damage and difficulties to citizens,” Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni posted on X.

The Government would “guarantee all necessary support”, she said.

More than 500 firefighters were working across Tuscany, the Interior Minister said, with more than 300 interventions either carried out or planned.

Bernardo Gozzini from the Tuscan weather service, Consorzio Lamma, told the Corriere della Sera newspaper that 60mm of rain had fallen in the area around Sesto Fiorentino between 6am and noon on Friday.

“In Florence, in the month of March, we usually have 70mm of total precipitation,” Gozzini said.

“In practice, it is as if a month’s worth of rain had fallen in six hours.”

Schools, parks and cemeteries in Florence and nearby Prato were already closed after an order on Thursday.

Giani said floodgates and expansion tanks had been opened to ease the pressure on the Arno, the river that runs through Florence and Pisa.

In Florence, the Arno swelled to its highest level in the early evening, Giani said, without breaking its banks. It was expected to reach its peak level in Pisa overnight.

Three people and their dog were hoisted to safety by helicopter in Gattaia, northeast of Florence, while in Fucecchio to the west, authorities set up beds for evacuees in a local gym.

Empoli’s Mayor Alessio Mantellassi said in a live post on Facebook that the situation “is worse than in 2019”, when the town flooded.

“It’s one of the hardest moments in recent history,” he said.

In Pisa, army soldiers placed sandbags behind a barrier lining a swollen river, while the city’s Mayor Michele Conti said the situation was “very complex” and urged residents to stay at home.

Across Tuscany’s border in Emilia Romagna, where devastating floods left 17 people dead two years ago, authorities also issued a red weather warning.

Some rivers in the region, which includes the historic city of Bologna, were already swollen by previous downpours.

Michele de Pascale, president of Emilia Romagna, said there had been “very violent” weather on Friday morning.

“We must pay great attention, it is a basin that has been hit several times in recent years by floods,” he said in a statement.

Scientists have repeatedly warned that man-made climate change amplifies the risk of natural disasters such as floods.

