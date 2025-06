Listening to articles is free for open-access content—explore other articles or learn more about text-to-speech.

US President Donald Trump said he and Elon Musk once 'had a great relationship'. Photo / Getty Images

President Donald Trump said Thursday that he was “very disappointed” in Elon Musk, delivering his sharpest criticism to date of the tech billionaire who served as a key political ally during the 2024 campaign and his first months in office.

“Elon and I had a great relationship,” he said. “I don’t know if we will anymore.”

The remarks marked a highly public inflection point in the alliance between Trump and Musk, which has sharply deteriorated in recent weeks as the tech billionaire left his post at the US DOGE Service and began publicly criticising the One Big Beautiful Bill, the cornerstone of Trump’s legislative agenda.

Trump suggested that the Tesla CEO’s criticisms of the legislation were rooted in his concerns that the bill would slash subsidies for owners of electric vehicles.

“I’m very disappointed because Elon knew the inner workings of this bill better than almost anybody sitting here. Better than you people. He knew everything about it. He had no problem with it,” Trump said. “All of a sudden he had a problem. And he only developed the problem when he found out that we’re going to have to cut the EV mandate, because that’s billions and billions of dollars.”