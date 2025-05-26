Home / Business

Tired of political attacks, Musk turns back to Mars and autonomous cars

By Trisha Thadani and Elizabeth Dwoskin
Washington Post·
10 mins to read

As he retreats from Washington, Elon Musk says he will spend “a lot less” time on politics.

About a year ago, Elon Musk quietly summoned a handful of Republican strategists and confidants to his sparsely decorated apartment overlooking downtown Austin. The Tesla CEO told the group that electing Donald Trump was essential to the country’s future, and he was willing to do anything – and pay any amount – to create a “red wave” around the country.

He did a

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Business