Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams. Photo / Getty Images

Suni Williams and Butch Wilmore landed on Earth in a SpaceX Dragon capsule.

Their mission faced technical difficulties and became a political issue, with Donald Trump criticising Joe Biden.

Nick Hague and Aleksandr Gorbunov also returned, marking the end of the “Crew-9” mission.

Nine months after they departed on the Boeing Starliner, Suni Williams and Butch Wilmore have finally landed back on Earth on a SpaceX Dragon capsule.

Astronaut Nick Hague and cosmonaut Aleksandr Gorbunov were also in the capsule.

Wilmore and Williams’ homecoming caps an end to a drawn-out mission which was marred by technical difficulties and recent months turned into a political flashpoint, with Donald Trump blaming the Biden administration for “abandoning” the astronauts.