Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business
Updated

Trump, Musk in stunning live break-up - Tesla shares shares lose $252b in value

AFP
4 mins to read

President Donald Trump and Elon Musk in the White House on May 30, when their disagreement was still cordial. Photo / Getty Images

President Donald Trump and Elon Musk in the White House on May 30, when their disagreement was still cordial. Photo / Getty Images

Shares in Tesla plummeted more than 14% on Thursday, losing more than US$152 billion ($252b) in market capitalisation, as a spat deepened between US President Donald Trump and Elon Musk, the electric car company’s CEO.

Trump said he asked “crazy” Elon Musk to leave his administration and threatened to take

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Business

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business