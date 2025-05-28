Advertisement
SpaceX’s failed test proves Musk needs to refocus

By Thomas Black
NZ Herald·
6 mins to read

Musk postponed a SpaceX talk, sharing optimism online instead. Photo / Getty Images



Opinion by Thomas Black

THREE KEY FACTS

  • SpaceX’s third consecutive Starship launch ended in failure, highlighting issues with Elon Musk’s divided attention.
  • Musk’s political involvement has negatively impacted Tesla’s brand and sales, especially in Europe and the US.
  • Investors urge Musk to focus on business rather than politics, emphasising the importance of SpaceX’s government contracts.

Another Starship glitch is not a good look for SpaceX, the startup founded by Elon Musk.

This is the third consecutive Starship launch that ended with disappointment and several uncompleted tests. The mantra of SpaceX’s tests has been to fail, learn and iterate. This strategy hasn’t worked

