Crooks arrived at the rally site on Saturday morning local time, hours before the event was to begin. He was spotted and flagged as suspicious an hour before the rally started, a senator who was part of a briefing on Thursday said afterwards. And local police who were at the scene alerted the Secret Service and sent them a photo of Crooks 26 minutes before the young man opened fire from the roof of an industrial building.

“He had a range finder and a backpack,” Senator John Barrasso (R-Wyoming) said after Thursday’s briefing, in a statement that called for US Secret Service director Kimberly Cheatle to step down.

Authorities say Crooks fired an AR-style rifle at Trump from a rooftop outside the rally security perimeter, killing one person in the crowd and critically injuring two others. He was then fatally shot by the Secret Service. Trump was injured. He has said a bullet “pierced” his ear, and has been wearing a bandage at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, but his campaign has not offered any more details on his injury or treatment.

Despite a massive investigation launched after the shooting, and an avalanche of media attention, very little information has surfaced publicly about Crooks’ interests and beliefs, or what may have led him to attempt the assassination.

FBI agents used technology from Cellebrite, a company well known among law enforcement agencies for helping them access data on phones seized or recovered in criminal investigations, to quickly access a cellphone they found with Crooks’ body, people familiar with the investigation told the Washington Post this week.

Thomas Crooks, pictured in a yearbook photo, was killed after firing shots at a Donald Trump campaign rally in Pennsylvania.

Crooks’ home life, and relationship with his parents, is also of particular interest to investigators as they try to understand his thinking, according to two people familiar with the situation who, like the others, spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss an ongoing investigation.

Both of his parents have health issues, and while the young man lived with them, so far it does not appear to investigators that they were keeping close tabs on his activities or interests in the days and months leading up to the shooting, these people said.

Crooks, who graduated in May with an associate’s degree in engineering science from the Community College of Allegheny County in western Pennsylvania, had planned to enrol at Robert Morris University in Pittsburgh this fall.

A registered Republican, he did not have a significant online profile or known political activity. He was a strong maths student in high school. His guidance counsellor described him as quiet, well behaved and well spoken, with a small group of friends.