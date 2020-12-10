Website of the Year

World

Trump and friends got coronavirus care many others couldn't

8 minutes to read

Rudy Giuliani is the latest member of Trump's inner circle to come down with Covid-19. He said he received at least two of the same drugs as the president. Photo / Erin Schaff, The New York Times

New York Times
By: Sheryl Gay Stolberg

Rudolph W. Giuliani became the latest in President Trump's inner circle to boast about the treatment he received for Covid-19, as hospitals across the country ration care.

Ben Carson, Chris Christie and Donald J. Trump

