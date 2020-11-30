Townsville couple allegedly watched Netflix as child died in hot car

Aaron Hill and Laura Black. Photos / Supplied

An Australian couple charged with manslaughter after a three-year-old girl died in a hot car were allegedly watching Netflix as she died.

Mum Laura Black, 37, and her new boyfriend Aaron Hill, 29, have been charged with manslaughter after they allegedly failed to realise toddler Rylee Rose was locked in the car on a day when temperatures in Townsville hit 32C.

Rylee was rushed to Townsville University Hospital just before 3pm on Friday, after she was spotted slumped over in her booster seat in the back of her mum's Toyota Prado. She was unable to be saved.

Rylee Rose with her dad Pete. Photo / Supplied

The car had been parked in the driveway since around 9am, when Black and Hill dropped Rylee's three older sisters at school.

The pair were due to remain behind bars until at least next month, awaiting legal help, however both were bailed today.

According to the Townsville Bulletin, police allege the couple had fought on the drive home from school, with Rylee falling asleep in the back.

Arriving home, the couple went inside, allegedly leaving Rylee in the car, and started watching the Netflix show Shameless.

Lawyers for the pair have visited them in the Watchouse. pic.twitter.com/g2WP85tcrI — Ashley Pillhofer (@ashpillhofer) November 30, 2020

After hours of binging the popular series, the couple allegedly left home to go and pick up Rylee's three older sisters from school, discovering the three-year-old locked inside.

The couple, who had only moved in together two weeks ago, spent the weekend behind bars but were granted bail today.

In arguing for bail, Hill's lawyer said the allegation was "one of an unintentional act".

The couple will live separately and will next face court on February 24.

Meanwhile, Aussies are rallying behind the heartbroken family, setting up a GoFundMe for Rylee's "devoted and devastated" dad Pete and her three older sisters.

"Dear little Rylee Rose grew her angel wings on Friday. She leaves behind her loving, devoted and devastated father Pete and her three older sisters," the GoFundMe read.

"No one should experience a loss like this.

"We are seeking your support to help this loving family get through this tragic time.

"Heartfelt thanks for your donation and words of comfort at this time."

Since the fundraiser was started yesterday, more than A$6000 has been raised for the family.

Rylee's three older sisters are now in the care of their father Peter, who regularly takes to Facebook to post pictures of himself with his children.

Rylee Rose with her father Pete and her sisters. Photo / Supplied

The family asked for privacy as they grapple with their loss.

Police continue to investigate the horrific tragedy but have ruled out drugs or alcohol as a contributor to the incident.

Black and Hill had only been dating for a few months when Rylee died.

The couple took to Facebook to announce their relationship in September.

According to Kidsafe, Australia's leading child accident prevention foundation, more than 5000 kids are rescued from hot cars every year.

On a typical Australian summer day, the temperature inside a parked car can be as much as 30C higher than the outside temperature, meaning the temperature inside Rylee's car was likely higher than 60C.

And the temperature inside cars rising incredibly quickly with 75 per cent of the heat occurring within five minutes of closing the car and leaving it.