The editor-in-chief of The Atlantic magazine revealed that Waltz had mistakenly added him to a group chat about US strikes on Yemen’s Houthi rebels on the commercial messaging app Signal.

“I’m deeply honoured to continue my service to President Trump and our great nation,” Waltz said in a post on X.

I’m deeply honored to continue my service to President Trump and our great nation. pic.twitter.com/FFTPjnIYkI — Mike Waltz (@MikeWaltz47) May 1, 2025

Trump had repeatedly offered his backing in public but, behind the scenes, Waltz was losing his confidence because of Signalgate, while there were also tensions with other officials because of his hawkish stance on Russia and Iran.

His stance was increasingly at odds with Trump’s pivot towards Moscow as Washington pushed for Ukraine to reach a quick ceasefire deal, and as Trump reopened negotiations with Iran over its nuclear programme.

In the end, Waltz lasted just over 100 days of Trump’s second term, which has so far been more stable in terms of personnel than his first.

Democrats will now turn up the heat on Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth, who revealed the timings of US warplanes taking off for Yemen in the same Signal chat.

Hegseth was also reported to have shared those details in a separate Signal group chain that included his wife.

“Now do Hegseth,” top Senate Democrat Chuck Schumer posted on X.

The relationship between President Donald Trump and Mike Waltz faced tensions because of the Signalgate leak. Photo / Getty Images

‘SCALP’

Trump has so far stood by Hegseth, a former Fox News contributor who has had a rocky first few months at the Pentagon, dismissing the Signal scandal as a “witch hunt”.

Waltz’s new role will require Senate confirmation, ensuring that Signalgate will stay in the headlines.

There was no immediate confirmation of US media reports that Waltz’s deputy, Alex Wong, would also leave the National Security Council.

US media had reported that Steve Witkoff, a real estate magnate whom Trump has picked to lead US talks with Russia and Iran, is in contention to replace Waltz in the longer term.

Waltz was among several White House staff targeted by right-wing influencer and conspiracy theorist Laura Loomer, who met Trump to urge a purge.

Loomer, who is known for claiming that the September 11, 2001, attacks were an inside job, is reported to have successfully pushed for the dismissal of several senior US security officials she deemed disloyal to Trump.

After news of Waltz’s removal was reported, Loomer appeared to take credit in a post on X, saying: “SCALP”.

Waltz showed no sign that he knew of his imminent departure when appearing on Fox News on Wednesday, hailing the new US minerals deal with Ukraine.

He was also present at a televised Cabinet meeting on Wednesday, at which he and other senior officials lavished praise on the President.

The National Security Adviser’s role has been held in the past by some of the most high-profile officials in US history, including Henry Kissinger.

– Agence France-Presse