Waltz will be appointed ambassador to the United Nations, pending Senate confirmation.
US President Donald Trump has replaced National Security Adviser Mike Waltz after the Signal chat group scandal, saying he wants to appoint him as ambassador to the United Nations instead.
In the first big Cabinet shake-up of Trump’s new term, the President said Secretary of State Marco Rubio would now serve as his interim National Security Adviser.
“From his time in uniform on the battlefield, in Congress and, as my National Security Adviser, Mike Waltz has worked hard to put our Nation’s Interests first,” Trump said on Truth Social as he announced the move.
But the 51-year-old former special forces officer and Florida congressman had been living on borrowed time since the so-called “Signalgate” scandal broke in March.
Trump had repeatedly offered his backing in public but, behind the scenes, Waltz was losing his confidence because of Signalgate, while there were also tensions with other officials because of his hawkish stance on Russia and Iran.
His stance was increasingly at odds with Trump’s pivot towards Moscow as Washington pushed for Ukraine to reach a quick ceasefire deal, and as Trump reopened negotiations with Iran over its nuclear programme.
In the end, Waltz lasted just over 100 days of Trump’s second term, which has so far been more stable in terms of personnel than his first.
Democrats will now turn up the heat on Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth, who revealed the timings of US warplanes taking off for Yemen in the same Signal chat.
Hegseth was also reported to have shared those details in a separate Signal group chain that included his wife.
“Now do Hegseth,” top Senate Democrat Chuck Schumer posted on X.
‘SCALP’
Trump has so far stood by Hegseth, a former Fox News contributor who has had a rocky first few months at the Pentagon, dismissing the Signal scandal as a “witch hunt”.
Waltz’s new role will require Senate confirmation, ensuring that Signalgate will stay in the headlines.
There was no immediate confirmation of US media reports that Waltz’s deputy, Alex Wong, would also leave the National Security Council.
US media had reported that Steve Witkoff, a real estate magnate whom Trump has picked to lead US talks with Russia and Iran, is in contention to replace Waltz in the longer term.
Waltz was among several White House staff targeted by right-wing influencer and conspiracy theorist Laura Loomer, who met Trump to urge a purge.
Loomer, who is known for claiming that the September 11, 2001, attacks were an inside job, is reported to have successfully pushed for the dismissal of several senior US security officials she deemed disloyal to Trump.