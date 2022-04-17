A TikTok star is the victim of an alleged acid attack in Sydney. Video / 9 News Australia

A TikTok star who was doused in acid outside a Sydney restaurant was asked an ominous question just moments before the attack.

Jenny Elhassan, 32, was set upon by three masked men outside of the Old Town Hong Kong restaurant in Chinatown on Friday night, with her attackers throwing a corrosive liquid in her face.

She was treated by paramedics for burns to her right eye, forehead and neck before being rushed to Royal North Shore Hospital.

Elhassan, who was livestreaming when the attack occurred, revealed she received sinister questions from a fake account just moments before she was set upon.

"I still remember when I was livestreaming there was someone in my comments, a fake account, that was asking me where I was. They were persistent to know where I was," she revealed in a recent TikTok video.

"They were also asking me why I had my sunglasses on indoors and they were telling me to take my sunglasses off and I said no to them.

"Now that this has unfolded I am understanding the whole situation."

Elhassan said she was "blessed" to have been wearing sunglasses at the time of the attack, or the injuries to her eyes could have been far more severe.

The Daily Telegraph has also revealed Elhassan has a connection to one of the most feared underworld figures in Sydney.

The TikTok star's sister, Alia, is the ex-wife of drug smuggler Steven Elmir, also known as "Mr Worldwide".

Jenny Elhassan recounted the horror incident in a recent TikTok video. Picture / aaliyah_elh/TikTok

Elmir was sentenced to 14 years' jail for his role in a conspiracy to import nearly two tonnes of drugs from the Netherlands, the publication reports.

News.com.au is not suggesting Elmir is connected to the attack on Elhassan.

Police are also reportedly preparing to speak to Sydney rapper Ali "Ay Huncho" Younes over allegations he may have been involved in the attack, according to the Daily Telegraph.

Elhassan recently criticised the rapper online, but it is believed the pair used to be close.

Mr Younes "vehemently and strenuously denies" any involvement in the incident, his lawyer told the publication.

In a video reportedly filmed earlier on the day of the attack, Elhassan spoke about receiving threatening phone calls.

She ranted about the threats before addressing the person directly.

"Back off, back off I'm not scared of you. I don't give a f*ck. I'm making sure everything is public. If you wanna come for me come for me," she said.

In another chilling clip, Elhassan sensationally claimed she had a "bounty" put on her head.

Elhassan was livestreaming when the trio allegedly jumped out of the vehicle and one of the men threw the unknown substance, believed to be acid, at her.

Steven Elmir and Rapper Ali 'Ay Huncho' Younes have denied involvement in the attack following allegations on social media.

The men got back into the car and drove off while Elhassan was filmed frantically asking for help.

"Water … I can't see … I can't breathe … give me mouth to mouth," she screamed out to her sister Alia in the seconds after the alleged attack.

In a recent TikTok video, Elhassan recalled how all she could feel was burning on her skin in the seconds after the attack.

"I've now ran back inside and I have looked down at my clothes and my clothes are literally all burnt off, they are burning. There was a bad smell and I couldn't breathe properly," she said.

Elhassan said there was an off-duty paramedic at the restaurant who directed her to "scrub" her skin with water.

The 32-year-old was clearly shaken in the wake of the attack, telling Channel 10 on Saturday morning that she just wants it to "blow over" and doesn't "want anything to escalate".

In another live-streamed video after the attack, a tearful Elhassan with a patch over one eye warned things would "get worse".

"Youse do not understand, I do not want to escalate this. This is just going to get worse," she told another woman, believed to be a police officer.

"Youse don't understand how bad it will get so please, I don't want to co-operate."

In her most recent video however, Elhassan vowed to not let this horrific incident stop her from speaking her mind.

"Whoever did this to me, it's not going to stop me from lifestreaming, it's not going to stop me from saying what I want to say, it's not going to stop me from doing what I want to do," she said.

"God is big and your karma is coming for you, but you just don't know it yet."

She added: "I don't care how much I mouthed off. I don't care what I did. There is no excuse to throw acid in a woman's face."

While providing an update on Saturday, Detective Sean West urged anyone to come forward with details about a vehicle, believed to be a black Mazda SUV CX5 or CX7 model, which was in the vicinity of the crime.

"We don't exactly know what the acid is … it's a corrosive substance," he said.

"We're looking to determine the precise motive. We are aware of certain social media videos that are currently being circulated and that is one of the many lines of inquiry that is being investigated today."

Detectives spent Saturday morning combing the scene for evidence and footage from local businesses.