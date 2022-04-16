This "crunchy mum" is an avid recycler. Photo / TikTok

A mother has gone viral on TikTok after explaining that she uses her son's clothes as toilet paper after they are no longer worn by him.

Mum-of-one Alice explained that, once her son Fern's clothes become too stained to wear "they become toilet paper".

In a video posted on TikTok, she shows a pile of short-sleeved vests on top of the toilet cistern.

While many thought using old clothing as toilet paper was going a bit far, others thought it was a great way to reuse the old fabric.

"My mum did this with all my baby clothes when I was younger, except she made rags out of them, we still have some," one person commented.

Alice prefers to re-use, rather than donate, the clothes Fern can no longer wear. Photo / TikTok

"That is so smart Alice! But I'd be way too sentimental to wipe my butt with a favourite onesie," someone else said.

The self-confessed "crunchy mum" has previously made headlines for her parenting choices, having previously gone viral for not enforcing sleep schedules on her child and allowing him to eat dirt and rocks.