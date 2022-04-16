Scottish grandmother Claire Mcgougan has had to defend her age and "granny" status. Photo / TikTok

Scottish grandmother Claire Mcgougan has had to defend her age and "granny" status. Photo / TikTok

A 44-year-old Scottish woman has shocked TikTok with the revelation that she is, in fact, a grandmother.

Claire Mcgougan, who boasts more than 55,000 followers and is praised for her youthful appearance, is also often accused her of lying about her age.

And after sharing a video of herself feeding her grandchild a bottle, followers responded in disbelief.

One commenter wrote: "Granny, yeah right, bulls**t."

Mcgougan shared a second video, holding her grandchild in her arms and telling viewers: "See your wee comment so thought I'd jump on.

"Yes I am 100 per cent a gran – love it, best thing ever! Happy happy!"

The video received numerous posts of support for the young grandmother. Followers called Mcgougan "absolutely stunning" and one shared that her own mother became at grandma at 32.

But others speculated over the Scottish granny's real age, some guessing she was closer to 50.

In another video, Mcgougan attempted to clear things up.

"45 in July – the 3rd if you want to send me a birthday card," she quipped.

"The only thing that's been smoothed out on my face is me using a filter – everything else is me."

Fans have responded to the granny's ongoing backlash noting: "Gone are the days of us girls fixing each other's crowns!!!"