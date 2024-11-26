Three people died after their car’s GPS told them to drive down an incomplete bridge, sending them plummeting to their death in India.

Three people have fallen to their deaths after their car’s Google Maps directed them to drive down an incomplete bridge.

The weekend incident happened in the Indian city of Bareilly, where the car was seen severely damaged on the riverbank below the half-completed bridge, Indian media reported.

Residents were stunned when they inspected the damaged car to find three dead bodies inside.

Upon investigation, police revealed the victims were returning home from a wedding and had used Google Maps to navigate their way home, the Hindustan Times reported.



