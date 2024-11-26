Advertisement
Three men die after Google Maps directs driver off incomplete Indian bridge

NZ Herald
2 mins to read
Three people have fallen to their deaths after their car’s Google Maps directed them to drive down an incomplete bridge.

The weekend incident happened in the Indian city of Bareilly, where the car was seen severely damaged on the riverbank below the half-completed bridge, Indian media reported.

Residents were stunned when they inspected the damaged car to find three dead bodies inside.

Upon investigation, police revealed the victims were returning home from a wedding and had used Google Maps to navigate their way home, the Hindustan Times reported.


The GPS instructed them to drive on the incomplete bridge despite it being out of action since 2022.

Due to the high speed the car was travelling, they were unable to stop in time and fell about 15m to their deaths.

According to police, four engineers of the public works department and an unnamed official from Google Maps have been charged in connection to the deaths.

The incomplete bridge is known as a death trap to residents after it was demolished during flooding in the area in 2022.

The bridge is closed for travel, but a lack of signage and outdated digital maps have made it a highly dangerous spot for travellers.

According to the Hindustan Times, a Google spokesperson said: “Our deepest sympathies go out to the families. We’re working closely with the authorities and providing our support to investigate the issue”.



