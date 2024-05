Police were called to a Perth property after reports of gunshots. Photo / 123rf

25 May, 2024 12:28 AM Quick Read

A third person has died after a shooting at a home in Perth’s west.

Police were called to a property in the suburb of Floreat on Friday afternoon after reports of gunshots.

Two people were found dead at the scene.

A third person was rushed to hospital and police said on Saturday the woman had died.

Police declared a crime scene at the property and said there was no ongoing threat to the public.

