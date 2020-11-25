Website of the Year

These algorithms could bring an end to the world's deadliest killer

6 minutes to read

The Chinchpada Mission Hospital in the rural Indian state of Maharashtra. Photo / Reena Rajan via The New York Times

New York Times
By: Apoorva Mandavilli

In rural India and other places where tuberculosis is rampant, AI that scans lung X-rays might eliminate the scourge.

In some of the most remote and impoverished corners of the world, where respiratory illnesses abound

