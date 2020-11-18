Website of the Year

Covid 19 coronavirus: How the out-of-control pandemic is speeding the hunt for vaccines

7 minutes to read

Cars in lines for Covid-19 testing in Los Angeles on Saturday. More than 155,000 new US cases a day, on average, were confirmed during the last week. Photo / Getty Images

New York Times
By: Rebecca Robbins

The surge in coronavirus cases worldwide is helping researchers measure more quickly how well their vaccines protect against Covid-19.

The coronavirus is spreading out of control in the United States, overwhelming health systems and killing

