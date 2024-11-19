Home / World

Their lives were bound by a fraud case; their fates by a sinking yacht

By Michael J. de la Merced
New York Times·
10 mins to read

Mike Lynch and Christopher Morvillo spent 12 years together fighting a legal battle over two continents. Their victory celebration ended in tragedy.

For Mike Lynch, June 6 was a day more than a decade in the making.

Standing in a courtroom in San Francisco, the British software mogul had just been found not guilty of defrauding Hewlett-Packard in the sale of his software company, Autonomy. It was a case that, for more than a year, had kept him shuffling around

