The secrets of Mossad’s fearsome reputation - revealed by former Israeli intelligence officers

By Ed Cumming
Daily Telegraph UK·
9 mins to read
People run for cover and chant slogans after an explosion went off during a funeral for Hezbollah fighters in the Lebanese capital. Video / AFP
  • Exploding pagers and walkie-talkies in Lebanon killed at least 12 and injured 3000 on Tuesday.
  • The operation, suspected to involve Israel's Mossad, showcases unprecedented sophistication and creativity in spycraft.
  • Former Mossad agent Avner Avraham highlights the operation’s ingenuity, comparing it to historical covert actions.

OPINION

The exploding pagers and walkie-talkies in Lebanon is a story of spycraft so terrifying and improbable no movie would dare commit it to screen.

Yet the evidence is all too real, in

