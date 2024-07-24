Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

The Olympics is transforming their neighbourhood. And kicking them out

New York Times
By Sarah Hurtes
6 mins to read
Immigrants sitting together inside the so-called Squat Gambetta in Seine-Saint-Denis, a suburban area east of Paris. Photo / Dmitry Kostyukov, The New York Times

Immigrants sitting together inside the so-called Squat Gambetta in Seine-Saint-Denis, a suburban area east of Paris. Photo / Dmitry Kostyukov, The New York Times

The Games brought billions to redevelop this Paris suburb. What will the thousands of homeless people who live there do?

The building, once a warehouse, apartments and offices, is a temporary home – with one

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from World

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from World