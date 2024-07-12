Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

France is busing homeless immigrants out of Paris before the Olympics

New York Times
By Sarah Hurtes and Ségolène Le Stradic
5 mins to read
Homeless people on a sidewalk by City Hall in Paris on July 1, 2024. The French government has put thousands of homeless immigrants on buses and sent them out of Paris ahead of the Olympics. Photo / Dmitry Kostyukov, The New York Times

Homeless people on a sidewalk by City Hall in Paris on July 1, 2024. The French government has put thousands of homeless immigrants on buses and sent them out of Paris ahead of the Olympics. Photo / Dmitry Kostyukov, The New York Times

The French government has put thousands of homeless immigrants on buses and sent them out of Paris before the Olympics. The immigrants said they were promised housing elsewhere, only to end up living on unfamiliar

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from World

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from World