Ashlee Jansen's eerily provocative overall winning image is a reminder of the interconnection of ecosystems.

A young New Zealander has featured prominently in a prestigious photography competition across the Tasman, being named as a finalist in the Australian Geographic Nature Photographer of the Year.

Rosa Dunbar received the accolade for her submission of three insect photographs in the competition awards ceremony held at the South Australia Museum in Adelaide on Thursday night.

Rosa Dunbar's image of a monarch caterpillar that helped make her a finalist.

Nearly 2,500 entries were received across 10 categories, with the overall winner awarded to West Australia underwater photographer Ashlee Jansen for her eerily provocative image of a humpback whale skeleton and a circling tiger shark near the Ningaloo Reef in July 2021.

Bats feeding at night won the Animals in Nature category for Jannico Kelk.

"Friends had spotted an oil slick on the surface caused by the fallen whale," Jansen said. "Excited to share their find, I rushed out to their location and jumped in the water to find the skeleton of the young humpback whale lying still on the ocean floor. Surrounding the bare bones were several different species of well-fed sharks."

Jansen was incredibly proud to receive the top spot in one of Australia's most respected photographic competitions.

Breaking dawn won the Landscape section for Yan Zhang.

"I have always looked at this competition and award so highly, so to be selected as the winner out of so many talented photographers, some of whom I have looked up to and have inspired me over my career, is absolutely incredible," she said.

"This unforgettable experience is a reminder of how harsh nature and the food chain can be, yet such an important part of the natural ecosystem. One animal's sacrifice can provide so many nutrients to so many other species of wildlife for years to come,"

As Australian Geographic Nature Photographer of the Year, Jansen receives a cash prize of $10,000 and a travel prize from Coral Expeditions.

This cuttlefish picture is part of a six-picture category-winning portfolio for Alejandro Trevino.

The competition judges were unanimous in their decision, saying of the winning picture: "The beauty of the image lies in its artful circular composition, seen in the curves of the whale's skeletal ribs mirroring the patterns in the sand, keeping our eye within the frame moving between the living and the dead."

"Each year I am amazed by the quality of entries we receive for this competition, with entrants capturing incredible moments in time that inspire us to deepen our relationship with the natural world, whilst also challenging us to reflect on our impact," said Brian Oldman, director of the South Australian Museum and one of the judges.

A whale shark scooping fish was the winning image for the Threatened Species category by Jake Wilton.

"Ms Jansen's photograph beautifully depicts the circle of life and the intense reality of the animal food chain - that every living animal is food for another," he said.

"Remarkable and thought-provoking photographs like Ms Jansen's are what make us so proud to produce this competition and resulting exhibition each year."

Chrissie Goldrick, editor-in-chief of Australian Geographic and competition judge, said: "It's amazing how often marine subjects enjoy success in this competition. It bears witness to the vital role the oceans play in the lives of those who call the vast bioregion that includes Australia, New Zealand, Antarctica and New Guinea.

An amazing image of a bubble-blowing fly by Rosa Dunbar.

"(Ashlee Jansen's image) is a powerful statement about the circle of life and the interdependence of species. It reminds us that all creatures, no matter how large or small, rare or common, need our protection to maintain the fragile balance of nature."

Damselflies by young Kiwi Rosa Dunbar, part of her finalist-making entry.

The winners across all categories were announced at the awards ceremony.

The South Australian Museum will stage an exhibition featuring all finalists from Saturday August 27 until Sunday October 30. The Australian Museum in Sydney will also host the exhibition from Saturday September 17 until Sunday December 11.

• For further information and to view the full gallery, visit: www.samuseum.sa.gov.au/c/npoty/gallery