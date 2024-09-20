“I have never encountered an event like this in my life,” Arom, a hospital maid, told The Nation, which published photos of her right thigh covered in snake bites. The woman is recovering in hospital, while the snake escaped into the reeds behind her home.

A 64-year-old woman has been rescued from the tightening clutches of a massive python. Photo / Phra Samut Chedi Police, Poh Teck Tung Foundation

Videos of the scene show the rescuers arriving with torches and finding Arom trapped on the floor. It is not clear how she was freed exactly, but pythons can be removed by carefully unwinding them from tail to head.

Pythons are not venomous, but wounds can become infected. Instead, the reptiles are constrictor snakes, which kill their prey by gradually squeezing away their breath, before unhinging their jaws to swallow them whole.

Thailand is home to several python species – including the reticulated python, the world’s longest snake – and locals are no strangers to attacks. Several years ago a python was filmed regurgitating a pet dog in the country’s south, while up to 80% of calls to emergency hotlines in Bangkok relate to python sightings.

The country is also home to more than 40 venomous species, from cobras to the Malayan pit viper, and the capital hosts one of the region’s largest anti-venom production “farms”. Across Asia, roughly 242,600 people are bitten and 15,900 die from snake bites every year.

Snake bite is considered a neglected issue worldwide, in part because anti-venoms are expensive, laborious to produce, and can often trigger serious allergic reactions. There is now a major push to improve these treatments, or even develop a universal antivenom.