Texas woman wakes up to nightmare scene of blood dripping from her ceiling fan

‘Blood was pouring down’: El Paso woman woke up to blood dripping from her apartment ceiling. Video / KTSM 9

A woman in Texas was sleeping when she began feeling what felt like rain dripping in her face. Once she turned on the lights, however, the reality was far more sinister.

Ana Cardenas, from El Paso, woke up around 4am to a dripping noise, to find blood dripping from her ceiling, down her walls and onto her bed and on herself.

To make a horrific scene even worse, Cardenas was sleeping with her ceiling fan on and the blood seeped onto the fan blades and splattered all over the walls.

"It grossed me out, I was in shock, I thought this isn't real this is a dream, wake up. I called maintenance and they said are you sure and I said blood is falling on me," Cardenas told local media.

The Texas woman called emergency services and authorities found that the blood which was now all over her walls, furniture and on herself was coming from an upstairs neighbour.

Her neighbour, a man aged between 55 and 70-years-old, had died right above her bedroom.

The woman was drenched in blood, which had also splattered all over her walls. Photo / KTSM

"The firefighters knocked down his door and the body was laying exactly where my fan is underneath. He had carpet but the blood seeped through to my ceiling," Cardenas said.

According to the woman, police determined the neighbour died from natural causes and lay there decomposing for five to six days.

"They took the fan down and a pool of blood came down," Cardenas she added.

The woman, who has had to move into a hotel while her apartment gets cleaned up, is now fighting apartment management and insurance companies for payment after the damages to her belongings.

The woman says the incident left her traumatised and she cannot eat or sleep in peace.

"It was awful, an awful impact," Cardenas said.

A GoFundMe page has been created to help her recover some of her lost property.