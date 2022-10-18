Melissa Towne is charged with capital murder after being accused by authorities of killing her 5-year-old daughter. Photo / AP

Melissa Towne is charged with capital murder after being accused by authorities of killing her 5-year-old daughter. Photo / AP

Warning: Graphic content

A woman accused by authorities of killing her 5-year-old daughter near a suburban Houston park because she thought the girl was an “evil child” has a history of mental illness, her attorney said on Tuesday.

Melissa Towne, 37, has been charged with capital murder in the death of her daughter Nichole and was being held on a US$15 million bond. She appeared in court on Tuesday, crying during a brief hearing.

Towne’s court-appointed attorney, James Stafford, told reporters after the hearing she has been diagnosed as a schizophrenic and has been institutionalised at least nine times due to mental illness.

“There’s no doubt there’s some dark demons haunting her,” Stafford said.

Authorities allege Towne took the girl to a wooded area near a park in the Houston suburb of Tomball, made her get on her knees and cut her throat with a knife. The girl began to scream and fight before Towne placed a trash bag over her head, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Towne is accused of strangling her daughter for 30 to 45 minutes. Towne “stated she wanted to end [her daughter’s] life because she was an evil child and did not want to deal with her anymore,” according to the affidavit.

Authorities allege Towne then took her daughter’s body to a hospital in Tomball, where a nurse found the girl inside a laundry mesh bag on the floorboard of the passenger side of Towne’s SUV.

Child Protective Services said in a statement it was also investigating the child’s death and that Towne had a prior history with the agency but could not provide additional details due to confidentiality rules. The agency said Towne has three other children, ranging in age from 2 to 18 years old, who are safe and had been living with other relatives.

Family of Nichole’s father issued a statement, saying they are devastated and in shock over the death of Nichole.

“We ask for privacy and respect for Nichole’s father, James, and our family as we all figure out how to grieve her horrible loss and try to figure out how to go on from here. Nichole has grandparents, aunts, uncles, cousins and a father that all loved her dearly and never thought such a tragic event would happen to such an innocent child.

“She will always hold a special place in all of our hearts. We will always remember her as the sweetest little girl who never met a stranger. She was so full of love and giggles and her bright blue eyes shined so full of curiosity.

“We are hoping and praying justice will be served and the heartless monster who took our sweet girl away from us pay for the innocent life she took.

A GoFundMe account has been set up to help the family with funeral costs.





