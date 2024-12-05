This picture shows a bullet-riddled portrait of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad at the Kweyris military airfield in the eastern part of Aleppo province on December 3, 2024. Photo / AFP

This picture shows a bullet-riddled portrait of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad at the Kweyris military airfield in the eastern part of Aleppo province on December 3, 2024. Photo / AFP

Tens of thousands of members of President Bashar al-Assad’s Alawite minority community were fleeing Syria’s third city Homs Thursday, for fear that Islamist-led rebels would keep up their advance, a war monitor said.

Homs lies just 40 kilometres (25 miles) south of Hama, which the rebels captured on Thursday.

Analysts said they expected the fighters led by Islamist group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) to push on towards the city, a key link between Damascus and the Alawite heartland on the Mediterranean coast.

Britain-based war monitor, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, reported “the mass exodus of Alawites from Homs neighbourhoods, with tens of thousands heading towards the Syrian coast, fearing the rebel advance”.

Khaled, who lives on the city’s outskirts told AFP that “the road leading to (coastal) Tartus province was glowing... due to the lights of hundreds of cars on their way out”.