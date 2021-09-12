Teenager killed after losing control of his skateboard while being towed by 4WD

Couper Smith, 19 (left), tragically died in a skateboard accident at Tamborine on Friday. Photo / Facebook

A skateboarder tragically killed in a Queensland accident has been identified as Couper Smith, with tributes flowing for the teenager.

Smith, 19, died after losing control of his skateboard at Tamborine about 11pm on Friday.

It is believed Smith grabbed hold of a four-wheel-drive being driven by his 17-year-old brother and was being towed beside it when he fell off the skateboard, suffering critical head injuries.

Police were called to the siblings' Ballantrae Rd home, following reports of an injured skateboarder.

Couper was pronounced dead at the scene as a result of his injuries.

A family member posted to Facebook today to pay tribute to Smith and his family.

"Best mate to his Dad and loved by all," the family member wrote.

"Take a moment to look around and cherish what is, as it may not be there next time you look. Love you Couper."

The forensic crash unit is investigating.

Queensland Ambulance Service senior operations supervisor Jayney Shearman said Smith was not wearing a helmet or protective clothing and suffered "significant" injuries.

"This was a particularly sad and tragic event resulting in the loss of life and the Queensland Ambulance Service would just like to extend their thoughts and condolences to the family and friends of this young man," she said.