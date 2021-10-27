Teacher's vile claim about 'horny' students after abusing 14yo

The 25-year-old has been jailed after abusing one of her young students for months - and even claimed she was pregnant.

A UK teacher who sexually assaulted a 14-year-old student has defended her actions, joking that her pupils often flirted with her during class.

Fatunah Hossain spoke about her students to friends, often referring to them as "hormonal and horny teenage boys", claiming they tried to chat her up, The Sun reported.

The 25-year-old teacher was jailed earlier this month for grooming and sexually abusing a boy over several months at school.

Hossain falsely told her victim she was pregnant when he wanted to end it, and tried to pay him to not tell the police.

She then threatened to physically harm him and his family if he took it further.

A person who knew Hossain told The Sun: "You can imagine what kids at school at that age could be like so it seemed like a joke.

"It's disgusting looking back now knowing what she then did.

"She had a manipulative trait and could also be hot headed, especially if she felt under attack. She seemed sexually naive at times."

The person also said Hossain could become "infatuated with and obsessive" over love interests.

Fatinah Hossain 'joked' to pals about the 'horny boys' in her classroom. Photo / Facebook

Hossain, known to friends as Tina, aspired to work with children in mental health before being jailed, writing on her LinkedIn: "I believe future adulthood issues are deep-rooted within childhood."

She also indicated she wanted to study criminal law.

Hossain was arrested in June 2020, 13 months after starting as a study supervisor and cover teacher at the school.

Her abuse of the boy pupil spanned several months.

Police arrested her when she was on shift as a baker at a local mini supermarket, which she had a part-time job at alongside her teaching role.

After being arrested, Hossain used fake social media accounts to threaten the boy and other children.

She pretended to be a 14-year-old girl on a fake account to message her victim's family and attempt to set him up to get him fired from his job.

His Honourable Judge Jeremy Gold said Hossain "embarked on quite a remarkable campaign of harassment" which was "relentless, wide-ranging and malicious".

Hossain was jailed for five years and four months.

She will be a Registered Sex Offender indefinitely and will be subject to a Sexual Harm Prevention Order for 10 years after she is released from prison.