Schoolteacher Tayla Brailey is facing new charges after being arrested earlier this month with allegedly sexually abusing a teenage boy.

Schoolteacher Tayla Brailey is facing new charges after being arrested earlier this month with allegedly sexually abusing a teenage boy.

A female teacher facing charges over allegations she sexually abused a teenage student has been charged with several more offences.

Tayla Brailey, 30, was initially arrested at a school in Sydney on August 7 following reports a 17-year-old boy had been sexually touched by a female teacher.

On Friday, NSW Police arrested Brailey at her Wollongong home.

She was taken to Wollongong Police Station and charged with an additional six charges – use carriage service to solicit child abuse material, use carriage service to access child abuse material, possess/control child abuse material – use carriage service, incite person under care to sexually touch, sexually touch person under special care and sexual intercourse with person under care.

She appeared at Wollongong Court on Friday where she was granted conditional bail to appear at Campbelltown Local Court on Wednesday, October 2.