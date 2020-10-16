Teacher beheaded in Paris after discussing cartoons of Prophet Muhammad

The suspected killer was shot dead by police. Photo / Getty Images

A history teacher who opened a discussion with students on caricatures of Islam's Prophet Muhammad was decapitated in a French street on Friday and police have shot the suspected killer dead, a police official said.

The French anti-terrorism prosecutor has opened an investigation into the slaying for murder with a suspected terrorist motive, the prosecutor's office said.

The gruesome incident occurred in the town of Eragny, in the Val d'Oise region northwest of Paris.

"The body of decapitated man was found at around 5.30 in the afternoon," an investigating source told the Daily Mail.

"When police arrived, the person thought to be responsible was still present and threatened them with his weapons."

A police official said the suspect, armed with a knife and an airsoft gun was shot to death by police about 600m from where the male teacher was killed.

The teacher had been threatened after opening a discussion "for a debate" about the caricatures, the police official told The Associated Press.

The official could not be named, not being authorised to discuss ongoing investigations.

It was the second terrorism-related incident since the opening of an ongoing trial on the newsroom massacre in January 2015 at the satirical newspaper Charlie Hebdo.

The paper recently republished caricatures of the prophet. A young man from Pakistan was arrested after stabbing, outside the newspaper's former offices, two people who suffered non life-threatening injuries.

- AP