Taiwan mobilises forces to thwart China invasion

6 minutes to read
The Taiwan Navy's military drills take place under the shadow of very real threats from its hostile superpower neighbour. Photo / AP

Daily Telegraph UK
By: Nicola Smith

On Friday, Taiwan's top military brass gathered in secure rooms within the fortified walls of the sprawling ministry of defence to prepare for war with China.

Computer screens in front of them likely displayed the

