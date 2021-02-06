Synthetic-smoking 'Joker' leaves man with life-changing injuries after bowling ball attack

'The Joker' is now behind bars. Photo / Facebook

A UK man notorious for dressing up as The Joker has been jailed for a brutal attack that left a council worker with life-changing injuries.

Damien Hammond, 31, had not slept for days and had been smoking synthetic drugs when he dropped a bowling ball from the window of his flat, directly on to his victim's head.

The man was just trying to do his job, picking up pieces of a broken television from the road, when targeted by the cowardly attack.

Nottingham Crown Court heard that Hammond "unleashed" the bowling ball wrapped in cloth on December 30, 2019.

He had argued with the worker and his colleague, telling them to leave the TV.

After they insisted they needed to clear it up, Hammond threw the bowling ball down on them "intending to cause them really serious injury", the court heard.

The victim suffered lasting brain trauma from his injuries.

Hammond was sentenced to 12 years behind bars for the attack, with Judge James Sampson telling Hammond he was "a prolific offender" with more than 100 offences on record.

"Your offences have mainly been of an acquisitive nature but also including threatening behaviour and a wounding," he said.

"You are an anti-social, threatening and violent individual and your behaviour is escalating in terms of seriousness."

Speaking after sentencing, Detective Constable Sarah Gregg said Hammond was known for dressing up as The Joker, Nottinghamshire Live reported.

She said: "He has had convictions before where he has been dressed as The Joker.

"The public are aware that he hangs around town dressed as The Joker, causing public order incidents normally and theft incidents."