“Your mum will always be your hero, your angel and your mum.”

Efforts are underway from Australian Police to get to the bottom of the tragedy.

As Australia continues to be gripped by the deadly attack in a shopping centre in Sydney over the weekend, more than $100,000 has already been donated by members of the public for the families of those killed.

At least two online fundraising pages have been set up to help the families of two of the victims - Ash Good, the dedicated mum to a 9-month-old baby also injured in the incident and Jade Young, a mum to two children.

Good, 38, died while protecting her baby girl. As she was gravely injured, she handed her little girl to two men and asked them to look after her.

‘She protected you with every breath she had’

A GoFundMe page set up by Steve Foxwell, the manager of a company she worked with over the years - Isagenix Australia and NZ, had brought in just over A$134,000 ($146,000) just after 2.30pm.

The fundraising effort has been set up specifically to support Good’s daughter, who remains in a children’s intensive care unit at the Sydney Children’s Hospital.

“Our hearts were broken beyond comprehension as we learned of the tragic loss of our beautiful friend, Ash, in the stabbing attack at Westfield Bondi Junction on Saturday afternoon,” the page reads.

“Ash was a ray of sunshine and positivity in every aspect of her life and died a hero saving her little girl from the most unspeakable evil.”

Ash Good, 38, was among the six people killed in a stabbing attack in the Westfield Bondi Junction shopping centre.

The post acknowledges that they had been overwhelmed by requests from loved ones and even strangers wanting to give something to help support Good’s partner Dan and their baby.

“Being a mother to baby... and partner to Dan was Ash’s whole life. Her love and commitment to them was evident to all who knew her.

“We are united in our devastation that her bright future was cut short in this way. Her beautiful and warm spirit, drive and energy inspired us all.”

Members of the public who have donated to the page have also left poignant messages for the Good family; with many expressing how the young mum’s situation had been particularly harrowing amid all the terrible chaos that unfolded that day.

Ordinary people going about their Saturday afternoon

Addressing Good’s baby girl, one woman wrote: “It [saddens] us to know your mum was taken so young in your life. It’s not fair at all. But know she protected you with every breath she had.

“Your mum will always be your hero, your angel and your mum.”

Jade Young, 47, was an architect at the Georgina Wilson Associates in Sydney.

Friends and family of another woman killed, Jade Young, have also set up a GoFundme page to help support the family she has left behind.

The 47-year-old worked as an architect in Sydney and was the mum to two daughters.

Friend Nicole Roma wrote: “Jade has a loving husband and two beautiful daughters who need support in the following weeks and months. Please help by donating whatever you can so they can have the time they need to grieve.”

Just over A$18,500 ($20,100) had been donated by the generous public just before 3pm.

Many of those who have donated have also left comments for Young’s family and friends; with one writing: “Much love. Thinking of you call.” Another simply said: “Deepest condolences.”

Dawn Singleton, 25, was at the mall browsing for makeup for her wedding day. She was due to marry her fiance, a police officer, who found out she was a victim when he arrived at the scene.

Four other people were killed in the attack: Dawn Singleton, 25, was due to get married and had just recently purchased her wedding dress. Australian media reported she had been at the mall browsing makeup for her big day when she was attacked.

The young woman was the daughter of Australian multi-millionaire John Singleton. She was due to marry local police officer, Ashley Wildey, who was among the many officers called to the scene of the stabbing. He was allowed to leave when staff realised his fiancee was among the victims.

Faraz Tahir, 30, was a refugee from Pakistan working as a security guard at the mall. He was coveirng his first day shift when he was killed.

Faraz Ahmed Tahir was a 30-year-old refugee from Pakistan. He was working at the mall as a security guard and it was the first time he had covered a day shift. He was the only man killed in the attack.

Pikria Darchia, 55, was an artist and designer. She was named as the fifth victim last night. Darchia was originally from Tbilisi in Georgia and was the mother of two sons.

Pikria Darchia, 55, was an artist and designer originally from Tbilisi in Georgia. She leaves behind two sons.

Yixuan Cheng was the sixth and final victim identified by authorities today. The 27-year-old was a Chinese national in Australia studying economics at the University of Sydney.

Just minutes before she was attacked, the young woman was on the phone to her partner in China, sending photos of herself shopping for clothes. Her parents told Chinese media when he saw the news of an attack at a shopping mall in Sydney, he tried to call her back - but there was no answer.

The couple were planning to get married after she graduated from her studies this year.

Yixuan Cheng, 27, was a Chinese student studying economics at the University of Sydney. She had been on the phone to her partner shortly before the attack happened.

