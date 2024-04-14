Australian police are investigating whether the man who murdered six people in a stabbing attack at a Sydney mall was targeting women, with most of his victims being female and reports he spared other men during the knife rampage.

Two of the man’s victims have been named as 25-year-old Dawn Singleton and 38-year-old Ash Good, the mother of a 9-month-old girl who was also injured during the attack just after 3pm Saturday. The little girl is fighting for her life in hospital.

The third victim was identified as Jade Young, 47, a mother to two daughters and an active member in her community in Bellevue Hill in Sydney’s eastern suburbs. The fourth was a refugee from Pakistan, 30-year-old Faraz Ahmed Tahir. He was a security guard at the mall and the only man killed.

Ash Good, Jade Young and Dawn Singleton are three of seven victims of the attack. Photo / AP

In total, seven people died. This includes the attacker, 40-year-old Joel Cauchi, who was shot dead by a policewoman after he lunged at her inside the mall. A further 12 people went to hospital.

The policewoman who stopped him was identified as Inspector Amy Scott. She has been hailed by her boss for showing “enormous courage and bravery” when she responded to the Bondi Junction Westfield attack alone.

New South Wales Police Commissioner Karen Webb said there was “no ideological motive” behind Cauchi’s frenzied attack. But she and Queensland Health, the state’s public health service, confirmed he had a history of mental health treatment and was diagnosed with schizophrenia when he was 17.

He was originally from Brisbane and in 2020 he posted on social media asking to meet people who shoot guns. He had a particular interest in knives, once calling the police on his family after they took knives away from him. In his last social media post hours before the attack, he asked people to come surfing with him.

The knife-wielding attacker was named as Joel Cauchi of Queensland. He is seen here during his attack on an escalator at the Westfield Bondi Junction Mall in Sydney.

Cauchi was estranged from his family, who called police to offer information immediately after seeing their son on television. Cauchi worked as a male escort, selling sexual services online, and was known to sleep in his car and at backpackers.

Webb said any purposeful targeting of women would be “an obvious line of inquiry” for police.

When she was asked about video footage showing Cauchi ignoring men in the mall and deliberately chasing women, Webb said people could form their own opinions about what he was doing.

‘World’s best mum’ Ash Good tried saving baby, dies in hospital: Dawn Singleton was second victim

Witnesses saw Good trying to save her daughter after they were both attacked, handing her child to two strangers as she fought for her life, news.com.au reported.

She was taken to St Vincent’s Hospital with critical injuries and died soon after arriving.

Good’s friends described her as “the world’s best mum” and “a beautiful human” as they mourned her death.

Ash Good, 38, was among the six shoppers killed at Sydney's Bondi Westfield mall on Saturday.

Good’s family released a statement saying they were “reeling from the terrible loss” and thanking the two men who looked after her baby.

“Today we are reeling from the terrible loss of Ashlee, a beautiful mother, daughter, sister, partner, friend, all round outstanding human and so much more,” the statement read.

They said they were “struggling to come to terms with what has occurred”.

“We would also like to thank the New South Wales Police for their kindness and diligence in this tragedy and emergency services for getting our baby the care she needed as quickly as possible.

“To the two men who held and cared for our baby when Ashlee could not - words cannot express our gratitude.”

The North Melbourne Football Club, an AFL club known as the Kangaroos, wore black armbands during a game yesterday afternoon in Good’s honour. She was the daughter of former North Melbourne player Kerry Good, the Sydney Morning Herald reported.

The second victim who died, Singleton, was the daughter of multi-millionaire advertising mogul John Singleton and lawyer Julie Martin.

Dawn Singleton, 25, was killed during Saturday's attack.

Singleton studied at the University of Technology Sydney, graduating with a Bachelor of Communications. She worked for retailer White Fox Boutique.

It’s understood she had been due to marry a New South Wales policeman and had just purchased a wedding dress.

Singleton’s former principal at Kambala School paid tribute to her, saying the school community was saddened and shocked by the attack.

“We extend our sincere condolences to her family and acknowledge that the loss of a family member from such a random act must be exceptionally hard to comprehend,” Jane Danvers wrote.

The third victim was Jade Young, an architect who specialised in protecting heritage buildings, according to the Daily Mail.

Jade Young, the third victim of Cauchi's frenzied attack to be named.

Young studied at the Architectural Association School in London and specialised in building conservation, working with heritage buildings in Sydney’s eastern suburbs, the Sydney Morning Herald reported.

She was an active member of the Bronte Surf Life Saving Club, who remembered her as a “much-loved” club member.

”Many club members will be affected by the loss of Jade and the impact of this senseless and tragic event will affect each of us differently over time,” the club wrote.

Faraz Tahir.

The fourth victim, Faraz Ahmed Tahir, was orginally from Pakistan and “had so many hopes and dreams for his future”, his friend Shajar Ahmad told the Sydney Morning Herald.

He had only worked about five shifts at the Bondi Junction Westfield. Saturday was the first time he had worked during the day.

Tahir came to Australia on a United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees programme.

He had only moved to Sydney from Queensland eight months ago, his friend said.

Australian PM says mall was ‘scene of horrific violence - but also selfless courage and bravery’

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said the attack was “a tragedy that should have never occurred” and offered his thoughts and prayers to the victims and their families.

Albanese said the scenes at Bondi Junction were “beyond words or understanding”.

He laid flowers in memory of the victims yesterday afternoon.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese (second from left) places flowers for the victims of the Bondi Junction Westfield tragedy at an impromptu memorial. Photo / The Office of Anthony Albanese

“Yesterday, Bondi Junction was the scene of horrific violence - but also selfless courage and bravery,” Albanese said.

“Today this community has come together to mourn the victims of this devastating atrocity and offer its sympathy to those who have lost loved ones.”

New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon said Kiwis were thinking of those affected by the tragedy, saying “Australia is family”.

Luxon praised members of the public who intervened and emergency responders: “Exceptional courage from NSW Police.

Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters also offered his thoughts, calling the event “shocking and appalling”.

Police Minister Mark Mitchell was in Sydney and was also due to lay a wreath in remembrance of the victims.

Speaking from Bondi Junction, Mitchell described the mood as “sombre” and said a large section of the community had gathered to pay their respects.

Hero cop was first on scene, ran after attacker and shot him dead

Earlier, Albanese paid special tribute to Scott, the policewoman who stopped Cauchi.

Scott was the first police officer on the scene and ran through the mall to confront Cauchi, according to the Daily Mail. He lunged at her and she shot him dead.

New South Wales Premier Chris Minns also paid tribute to Scott, along with the 75 doctors and paramedics who responded. He said the stabbing was one of the “worst events the state had seen”.

Heroic policewoman Inspector Amy Scott shot and killed Cauchi. Photo / news.com.au

Still taken from 9News coverage showing heavily armed police entering Bondi Westfield from the roof. Photo / 9News

The location of Saturday afternoon's stabbing.

Raphael Franks is an Auckland-based reporter who covers breaking news. He joined the Herald as a Te Rito cadet in 2022.

Rachel Maher is an Auckland-based reporter who covers breaking news. She has worked for the Herald since 2022.