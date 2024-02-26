Lamarre-Condon, a New South Wales Police officer, has been charged with two counts of murder following the disappearance of former Ten reporter Jesse Baird, 26, and Qantas flight attendant Luke Davies, 29. Video / 7 News Australia

Beaumont Lamarre-Condon, the New South Wales Police officer charged with a grisly double murder, allegedly bought an angle grinder and weights to help him dispose of the bodies, police have revealed.

Police divers are searching a rural property at Bungonia in regional NSW in the hunt for the bodies of former Ten reporter Jesse Baird, 26, and Qantas flight attendant Luke Davies, 29.

The property contains multiple dams.

In a press conference held this morning, NSW Police laid out a timeline of Lamarre-Condon’s movements - and revealed that the alleged double killer still isn’t talking to officers.

Jesse Baird and Luke Davies together at a Pink concert in Sydney on the weekend of February 10.

Assistant Commissioner David Hudson told reporters that neighbours heard gunshots outside a property on Brown St in Sydney’s Paddington on the morning of February 19.

They were not reported to police at the time.

News.com.au reports that Lamarre-Condon signed out his service weapon four days before the murders and returned it the day after the pair were killed.

Hudson alleged Lamarre-Condon bought an angle grinder and a padlock from a local hardware store on Wednesday before he drove to the rural property.

It was the same day that blood-stained possessions belonging to Baird and Davies were found in a skip bin in the southern Sydney suburb of Cronulla.

“The angle grinder was used to sever a padlock from the gate of that particular rural property and subsequently that padlock was replaced with a padlock purchased from the hardware store,” Hudson said.

Lamarre-Condon then allegedly returned to Sydney with an unnamed acquaintance that afternoon before a late-night trip that day to a department store to buy the weights.

Hudson said the accused obtained two torches from the acquaintance before heading back out to the rural property.

He left early the following morning in a rented Hiace van, stopping at an acquaintance’s premises in Newcastle to ask for access to a hose to clean the van, “without fully disclosing any criminality,” police said.

Later that morning he handed himself in to police - but wouldn’t talk.

The text messages

Text messages from one of Lamarre-Condon’s alleged murder victims continued for days after it is believed he died, delaying the investigation into the deaths that have rocked Sydney.

The Sunday Telegraph reports that police were thrown off the scent because two lengthy text messages were sent from Baird’s phone to his housemates.

The messages discussed putting furniture into storage ahead of a planned move to Perth.

Police sources told the Telegraph that the messages appeared to be “quite an amateur attempt at creating a story so people would not be suspicious when the victim never returned home.

“They [the texts] made us think they were still alive,” one officer told the newspaper.

Luke Davies, left, and Jesse Baird. Photo / Instagram

NSW Police Commissioner Karen Webb on Sunday asked the community for patience as police work to determine what happened.

“I can reassure Luke and Jesse’s loved ones, and the people of NSW, that we are working around the clock to find those answers,” she said in a statement on Sunday.

Webb extended her “heartfelt condolences” to the families and friends of the missing men and said she shared “the sadness and shock about the alleged nature of Luke and Jesse’s deaths”.

Beau Lamarre pictured with Kiwi pop star Lorde. Lamarre often posted photos online when as a celebrity blogger he was pictured posing with dozens of A-listers including Taylor Swift, Selena Gomez, Katy Perry, Miley Cyrus and Harry Styles. Photo / via Instagram

Former Network Ten colleagues of Baird paid their respects on social media while the AFL, for whom he was recently acting as an umpire, said their thoughts were with the men’s families and the umpiring community.

Mourners continue to lay floral tributes outside the Paddington terrace where police allege the murders took place.

Lamarre-Condon, who up until days ago had an active social media presence, joined the police force in 2019.

Photos posted online show the former celebrity blogger posing with dozens of A-listers including Taylor Swift, Selena Gomez, Katy Perry, Miley Cyrus and Harry Styles.

- Additional reporting, NZ Herald