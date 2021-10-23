Suspected poacher 'stomped to death' by elephant in South Africa

Elephants draw tourists - and poachers - to Kruger National Park, South Africa. Photo / 123RF

The remains of a suspected poacher have been found in South Africa's Kruger National Park, with authorities claiming an enraged elephant led to their demise.

The mangled body was discovered Friday during an operation designed to prevent poaching in the area, Kruger spokesman Isaac Phaahla said.

"Before any animals were harmed, an elephant stomped one poacher to death while the others fled," Phaahla said.

"Initial investigations suspect that the deceased was killed by an elephant and left behind by his accomplices."

Park rangers recovered the man's mobile phone, which has been sent to police in an attempt to track down more poachers in the area.

Kruger National Park, a popular tourist destination, is home to a wide array of African wildlife.

In 2014, footage emerged of a bull elephant rolling a car with a couple trapped inside it while they were self-driving in the safari park.

British teacher Sarah Brooks and her fiance Jans de Klerk were celebrating their engagement with a trip to the famous park, where they were almost killed.

The footage, taken by someone following their car, shows the car pulling up just metres from the elephant on a dirt road.

Their blue Volkswagen is parked as the elephant begins to walk towards them, and while they try to reverse and drive off, it is too late for them to escape.

The elephant starts ramming the car and then suddenly tips it upside down a few times before pushing it off the road.

Those filming the terrifying ordeal start reversing to drive off themselves in a state of panic.

Brooks was gored in the back of her upper thigh by one of the elephant tusks in the attack while her fiance suffered minor injuries.