Supreme Court: Republicans push through the nomination of Amy Coney Barrett

Judge Amy Coney Barrett was confirmed to the United States Supreme Court today by a deeply divided Senate.
Republicans overpowered Democrats to install President Donald Trump's nominee days before the election and secure a likely conservative court majority for years to come.
Trump's choice to fill the vacancy of the late liberal icon Ruth Bader Ginsburg potentially opens a new era of rulings on abortion, the Affordable Care Act and even his own election.
Democrats were unable to stop the outcome, Trump's third justice on the court, as Republicans race to reshape the judiciary.
Barrett is 48, and her lifetime appointment as the 115th justice will solidify the court's rightward tilt.
Today's 52-48 vote was the closest high court confirmation ever to a presidential election, and the first in modern times with no support from the minority party.
With Barrett's confirmation assured, Trump was expected to celebrate with a primetime swearing-in event at the White House. Justice Clarence Thomas was set to administer the Constitutional Oath, a senior White House official said.
- AP