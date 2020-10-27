Supreme Court: Republicans push through the nomination of Amy Coney Barrett

Judge Amy Coney Barrett. Photo / AP file

Judge Amy Coney Barrett was confirmed to the United States Supreme Court today by a deeply divided Senate.

Republicans overpowered Democrats to install President Donald Trump's nominee days before the election and secure a likely conservative court majority for years to come.

Trump's choice to fill the vacancy of the late liberal icon Ruth Bader Ginsburg potentially opens a new era of rulings on abortion, the Affordable Care Act and even his own election.

From Judge ➡️ JUSTICE!



RT to congratulate the newest member of the United States Supreme Court, Amy Coney Barrett! pic.twitter.com/LPXROzn2gk — GOP (@GOP) October 27, 2020

Democrats were unable to stop the outcome, Trump's third justice on the court, as Republicans race to reshape the judiciary.

Barrett is 48, and her lifetime appointment as the 115th justice will solidify the court's rightward tilt.

Today's 52-48 vote was the closest high court confirmation ever to a presidential election, and the first in modern times with no support from the minority party.

With Barrett's confirmation assured, Trump was expected to celebrate with a primetime swearing-in event at the White House. Justice Clarence Thomas was set to administer the Constitutional Oath, a senior White House official said.

The Senate just confirmed Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court of the United States.



One of the most impressive nominees for public office in a generation will serve for life on our highest court. pic.twitter.com/qkJ0FPbTv1 — Leader McConnell (@senatemajldr) October 27, 2020

BREAKING: At the White House, Amy Coney Barrett takes 1st of 2 oaths to join Supreme Court, will join bench after taking 2nd oath Tuesday pic.twitter.com/jUaqy7XKVI — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) October 27, 2020

- AP