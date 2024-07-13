At least 17 people have died in the collapse of a two-storey school in central Nigeria. Photo / X

The collapse of a school building in Nigeria has killed at least 17 students and staff, with many more still trapped at the site.

At least 17 people have died in the collapse of a two-storey school in central Nigeria, with many others remaining in the rubble.

The school was in the community of Busa Buji in the city of Jos North. According to local media reports, the collapse occurred about 8.30am local time, when many teachers and students were already in the classrooms.

❗️School building collapse in Nigeria results in the deaths of 16 students, AFP reports



Authorities have so far only reported that "several students" died. However, an AFP journalist observed five bodies in one hospital morgue and 11 in another, all dressed in school uniforms.… pic.twitter.com/29Y3VTQjqr — Emeka Gift Official (@EmekaGift100) July 12, 2024

“So far, we have pulled out 17 bodies, while 70 others are currently being treated in different hospitals for injuries,” a spokesman for the Plateau State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) said.