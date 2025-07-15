Donald Trump stated Ukraine should not target Moscow and has no plans to supply long-range missiles. Photo / AFP

Donald Trump stated Ukraine should not target Moscow and has no plans to supply long-range missiles. Photo / AFP

Donald Trump says Ukraine should not target Moscow and that he had no plans to supply Kyiv with long-range missiles, following a report the US leader had encouraged President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to hit the Russian capital.

The Financial Times reported that Trump had brought up a potential counter-offensive with Zelenskyy and even asked his Ukrainian counterpart whether he could hit Moscow, if Washington provided long-range weapons.

Asked by reporters at the White House if Zelenskyy should target the Russian capital, Trump replied: “No, he shouldn’t target Moscow”.

He was also asked if he was willing to supply Ukraine with long-range missiles and said: “No, we’re not looking to”.

Citing two people familiar with the call, the Times reported that Trump spoke to Zelenskyy on July 4, a day after talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin.