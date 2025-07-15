Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Updated

Trump UN envoy pick chastised for discussing bombing on Signal

AFP
2 mins to read

Mike Waltz testifies during a US Senate hearing on his nomination to be US Ambassador to the United Nations. Photo / AFP

Mike Waltz testifies during a US Senate hearing on his nomination to be US Ambassador to the United Nations. Photo / AFP

US President Donald Trump’s former national security adviser Mike Waltz has defiantly defended his use of a group chat to discuss military plans as he faced accusations of lying during a hearing to be US ambassador to the United Nations.

The editor-in-chief of the Atlantic magazine said in March that

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save