Mike Waltz testifies during a US Senate hearing on his nomination to be US Ambassador to the United Nations. Photo / AFP

US President Donald Trump’s former national security adviser Mike Waltz has defiantly defended his use of a group chat to discuss military plans as he faced accusations of lying during a hearing to be US ambassador to the United Nations.

The editor-in-chief of the Atlantic magazine said in March that Waltz had mistakenly added him to a chat among top US officials on commercial messaging app Signal about the imminent US bombing of Yemen.

Senator Cory Booker of the rival Democratic Party accused Waltz of deliberately maligning the journalist by falsely saying that he infiltrated the group.

“I’ve seen you not only fail to stand up, but lie,” Booker told Waltz.

“I have nothing but deep disappointment in what I consider a failure of leadership on your part.”