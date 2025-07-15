Advertisement
Updated

Syrian forces accused of ‘executions’ in Druze area as Israel launches strikes

AFP
3 mins to read

People celebrate in the predominantly Bedouin-inhabited al-Mouqawwas neighbourhood in Sweida after the arrival of members of Syria's security forces following clashes between Bedouin tribes and Druze fighters. Photo / Bakr Alkasem, AFP

Syrian authorities stand accused of executing civilians in the predominantly Druze province of Sweida, where Israel said it had launched strikes against government forces in defence of the religious minority.

Damascus had deployed troops to the area after clashes between Druze fighters and Bedouin tribes killed more than 100 people.

