People celebrate in the predominantly Bedouin-inhabited al-Mouqawwas neighbourhood in Sweida after the arrival of members of Syria's security forces following clashes between Bedouin tribes and Druze fighters. Photo / Bakr Alkasem, AFP

Syrian authorities stand accused of executing civilians in the predominantly Druze province of Sweida, where Israel said it had launched strikes against government forces in defence of the religious minority.

Damascus had deployed troops to the area after clashes between Druze fighters and Bedouin tribes killed more than 100 people.

Israel announced its strikes shortly after Syria’s defence minister declared a ceasefire in Sweida city, which government forces had entered.

Damascus slammed the Israeli strikes, warning it had a “legitimate right to defend its land and its people”.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said that Syrian government forces and their allies had executed 19 people in and around Sweida.