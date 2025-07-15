Forces from the “defence and interior ministries carried out field executions of 12 civilians after storming the Radwan family guest house in the city of Sweida”, the observatory said.

Armed groups affiliated with the Government were also responsible for executing four Druze civilians at another guest house in Sweida province, as well as gunning down three siblings north of Sweida city in front of their mother, according to the monitor.

While most Druze religious leaders had said they supported the Government’s deployment, at least one senior figure urged armed resistance, having previously called for “international protection”.

Neighbouring Israel, which has its own Druze minority, has sought to portray itself as a defender of the community, while also warning the Syrian government against maintaining any military presence south of Damascus, which Israel considers a security threat.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defence Minister Israel Katz announced strikes on “regime forces and weaponry” that they said were intended for use against the Druze.

“We are acting to prevent the Syrian regime from harming them and to ensure the demilitarisation of the area adjacent to our border with Syria,” the pair said.

Shortly after, the Israeli military said it had begun hitting military vehicles in the area. Syrian state media also reported strikes.

Syria’s Islamist-led government, which at the weekend sent an emissary to Azerbaijan for a first face-to-face meeting with an Israeli official, condemned “in the strongest terms the treacherous Israeli aggression”.

The attacks killed a number of security personnel, the foreign ministry said, as well as “several innocent civilians”.

US special envoy Tom Barrack – whose Government is closely allied with Israel and has been trying to reboot ties with Syria – called the violence “worrisome”.

Washington was seeking “a peaceful, inclusive outcome for Druze, Bedouin tribes, the Syrian government and Israeli forces”, he added.

- Agence France-Presse