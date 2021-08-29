Straya! Chaotic news segment stuns viewers with butt cracks and head bonks

Chaotic news segment: Viewers stunned by butt crack and head bonk. Source / 7News Perth

While New Zealand and Australia are settled into lockdowns, you couldn't be blamed for thinking the news cycle would feature just Covid-19 news.

But one Australian news story had taken the world by storm not because of the story itself, but the chaotic scenes that evolved from outside of court from those involved.

Australian teen Brittany Bramble was jailed for two years for being the driver of a hit and run.

She was found not guilty of dangerous driving because she was "terrified" and "acting in an emergency" after allegedly seeing victim Paul Tsagaris fighting with her family on the side of the road.

But Bramble was found guilty of failing to stop and help and failing to report the crash.

Although the story is no laughing matter, scenes outside court during the hearing stunned viewers who saw someone's bum cheeks and Bramble's misfortune with a glass door.

While walking out of court on August 25, Brumble is seen with a jumper over her head to hide her face from media.

But in a moment of unfortunate chaos, she walks into a glass door while on camera, bonking her head before letting out a pained "OWWWWWW!"

The scene is then followed by a victim being interviewed outside court saying "I hope she goes to hell, love".

"My god this whole report is a hot mess." Photo / 7 News

Just when you think it's all over, one woman tells the media "see ya later, alligator" before one man casually sees his jeans fall down, mooning and exposing his butt crack to the camera.

Viewers took to social media to respond to the chaotic moments outside court.

"There's a lot of serious stuff going on in the world right now, but we can all take 7 seconds to enjoy the start of this story," one wrote.

Another said: "This is very serious but the walking interviews were straight comedy."

A third aded: "My God, this whole report is a hot mess."