Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
World

Stewart Forsyth: Stark differences between Liz Truss and Queen Elizabeth II

By Stewart Forsyth
5 mins to read
British Prime Minister and Conservative Party leader Liz Truss. Photo / Victoria Jones, PA via AP, File

British Prime Minister and Conservative Party leader Liz Truss. Photo / Victoria Jones, PA via AP, File

OPINION

We're not sure if Queen Elizabeth II did irony, but it possibly amused her that the new UK Prime Minister had promoted the abolition of the monarchy when she was an up-and-coming advocate for

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.