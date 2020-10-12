State government's 'fix' to dangerous pole in cyclist lane mocked

A government spokesperson confirmed they had altered the bike path, but weren't able to move the pole. Photo / News Corp Australia

A Sydney cyclist who was badly injured by a poorly placed telegraph pole has mocked a new solution after the State Government opted to simply paint a line around the pole.

"This is the response to the complaint, following my accident," said cyclist Max Phelps. "We now have a 50cm-wide shared bike and pedestrian lane."

Phelps was injured last month when he hit the telegraph pole in the middle of the bike lane in Sydney's inner west.

He shared photos of his injuries at the time, including cuts to his arm and elbow, and blood covering his hand. He said: "it hurts when I breathe – probably a cracked rib" following the crash.

The original markings for the cycle lane in Sydney.

The bike lane, which is right next to one of Sydney's busiest roads, has now been altered. But the telegraph pole remains in place, with a bent line painted around it, shrinking the size of the bike lane.

"I'm pretty sure that the newly painted lane is around 50cm wide – almost enough room for my shoulders," Max Phelps wrote in a Facebook post on Sunday.

A Transport for NSW spokesperson confirmed they had altered the bike path, but weren't able to move the pole.

Max Phelps sustained cuts and bruising and said it was difficult to breathe following the crash. Photo / News Corp Australia

"The light pole has been there for many years. The pole is essential infrastructure and cannot be moved," the spokesperson said.

"We have installed additional clear path markings to help guide cyclists around the pole.

"In consultation with local stakeholders we have improved the pedestrian and cyclist experience by removing other poles/signs within the pavement and undertaking resurfacing."