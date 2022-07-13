Changes to our Covid response on the way, new stats on bullying in the police and the latest in who will succeed Boris Johnson as British Prime Minister in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

Changes to our Covid response on the way, new stats on bullying in the police and the latest in who will succeed Boris Johnson as British Prime Minister in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

A South African man has died after drinking a bottle of Jagermeister in two minutes in order to win a challenge at a liquor store.

The unnamed man downed the entire bottle of the popular spirit, which is 35 per cent alcohol, before collapsing.

The stunt held in a store in Mashamba village in Limpopo, challenged shoppers to see who could drink a bottle the fastest.

The prize was R200, or around $20.

The shocking incident, which was captured on video, saw the man down the drink as onlookers cheered.

The experience left him unsteady on his feet and video shows other men propping him up.

He then collapsed, before being rushed to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The man drank the entire bottle before collapsing.

Limpopo police spokesman Brig Motlafela Mojapelo said there would be an inquest after what he termed a "misuse of alcohol".

"The winner who could consume the entire bottle of Jägermeister within a specified time, would get R200 cash.

"One of them immediately collapsed thereafter and was taken to the local clinic where he was certified dead."