Six-year-old in Sea World toy accident dies in Queensland Children's Hospital

Gold Coast six-year-old Deklan Babington-MacDonald was in critical condition in the Queensland Children's Hospital ICU after an accident in his Gold Coast home. Photo / Supplied

3 May, 2021 05:22 AM 2 minutes to read

The little boy who was placed on life support after an accident with a theme park toy has died in hospital.

Deklan Babington-MacDonald was in the ICU in Queensland Children's Hospital but doctors told his family his life support would be withdrawn on Friday.

The family has since updated their fundraising page to confirm the tragic outcome.

"Deklan passed away on the 30th of April, at Queensland Children's Hospital, surrounded by his closest family, extended family and some close friends of the family," the page reads.

Deklan's life support was withdrawn on Friday. Photo / Supplied

"Please respect the families privacy and grief at this time. Any details of a memorial will be communicated when appropriate.

"They are reading the beautiful messages of support and love, and appreciate all the kindness and donations."

A plush penguin toy on the end of a rod has been blamed for the Anzac Day tragedy.

Sea World pulled the toy from sale on Friday.

The seemingly harmless stuffed penguin with a rod-like leash, purchased from the Gold Coast theme park, was seized by police.

Deklan was critically injured on Anzac Day at his Nerang home after using the toy, and had remained on life support since.

Donations continue to flood the fundraising page which has raised A$14,311 so far, with many sending the condolences.

"Sending so much love & support. Deklan's beautiful little soul will be forever remembered as a ray of sunshine. Many blessings to the family," one woman donating today wrote.

The Sea World spokesperson said the toy was removed as a precaution at this stage, but that any further action — such as a recall — would only come after a full investigation.