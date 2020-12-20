Website of the Year

Silent night: Scenes of a pandemic Christmas

Christmas decorations in midtown Manhattan. Photo / Dina Litovsky, The New York Times

New York Times
By: Michael Corkery

The holidays, for many, are about creating a sense of wonder, excitement and expectation. But this year, the usual crowds of shoppers and sightseers are not there.

A season that promises — in songs and

